WKN: A0B6TQ | ISIN: LT0000102030 | Ticker-Symbol: WM8
Frankfurt
25.05.23
08:02 Uhr
0,808 Euro
-0,006
-0,74 %
25.05.2023 | 17:18
Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo AB covering 3 months of 2023

Over 3 months of 2023, Grigeo AB company group (hereinafter - the Group), consisting of Grigeo AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipeda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA and Grigeo investiciju valdymas UAB achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 54.1 million. It is by EUR 4.2 million more than over respective period of 2022.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 9.7 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 6.8 million more than in the same period in 2022.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 3 months of 2022, increased by EUR 6.9 million and reached EUR 12.0 million.

Over the reporting period, Grigeo AB (hereinafter - the Company) sales amounted to EUR 27.7 million, which is by EUR 8.7 million more than in the same period in 2022.

Over the reporting period, the Company earned EUR 7.4 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 6.6 million more than in the same period in 2022. Significant increase in Company's profit before tax is related to the sales of emission allowances as well as decreased prices of energy resources.

The Company's EBITDA reached EUR 8.4 million and, if compared with the same period in 2022, increased by EUR 6.6 million.

The following table summarizes 3-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million Group Company
2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change
Revenue 54.1 49.9 8.5% 27.7 18.9 46.3%
EBITDA* 12.0 5.1 135% 8.4 1.8 369%
Profit before tax (EBT) 9.7 2.8 242% 7.4 0.8 841%

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 18 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo AB covering 3 months of 2023 (see attachments).

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01


