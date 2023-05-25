

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $161 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $146 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $1.21 billion from $1.11 billion last year.



Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $161 Mln. vs. $146 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q1): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 - $1.74 Full year EPS guidance: $7.07 - $7.41



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken