

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):



Earnings: -$168.9 million in Q1 vs. -$165.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.20 in Q1 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $264.2 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.29 per share Revenue: $1.32 billion in Q1 vs. $1.45 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.27 - $0.37



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken