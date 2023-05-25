

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.30 billion, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $1.35 billion, or $3.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $53.65 billion from $52.60 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.30 Bln. vs. $1.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.93 vs. $3.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.29 -Revenue (Q3): $53.65 Bln vs. $52.60 Bln last year.



