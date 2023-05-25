

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gap Inc. (GPS):



Earnings: -$18 million in Q1 vs. -$162 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q1 vs. -$0.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3 million or $0.01 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.16 per share Revenue: $3.28 billion in Q1 vs. $3.48 billion in the same period last year.



