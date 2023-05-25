

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Good and the Beautiful has recalled over 100 thousand Math 1 and Math 3 boxes with metallic whiteboards due to laceration hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the whiteboard attached to the boxes can become detached exposing sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.



The recall involves The Good and the Beautiful Math 1 and Math 3 boxes with metallic whiteboards. The boxes include lids with attached metallic whiteboards and labeled Math 1 or Math 3 on the lids, bottom, left side and right side.



The company said that they have been four reports of the boxes detaching each resulting in minor lacerations.



The products were sold at The Good and the Beautiful store in Lehi, Utah, and online at www.goodandbeautiful.com from August 2021 through November 2022 for between $25 and $29.



