

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an EV battery cell manufacturing joint venture in the U.S. The companies will each hold a 50 percent stake in the joint venture, which will involve an investment of more than $4.3 billion.



The annual production capacity of the new joint venture is at 30 GWh, able to support the production of 300,000 units of EVs annually. The facility will be in Bryan County, Savannah, Georgia, adjacent to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, currently under construction.



Starting construction in the second half of 2023, the joint venture plans to start battery production at the end of 2025 at the earliest.



