The IQ Battery 5P works in conjunction with the Enphase Energy System and can be configured for self-consumption, savings, or full backup functionality.From pv magazine USA US-based Enphase Energy has launched what it says is its most powerful home battery to date in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The IQ Battery 5P can deliver 3.84 kW continuous power and 7.68 kW peak power for 3 seconds, the company reports. The battery uses a modular design, which starts at 5 kWh of capacity and can be configured up to 80 kWh. The third generation of Enphase Energy System components includes the IQ Battery 5P, IQSystem ...

