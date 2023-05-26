Anzeige
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
26.05.23
09:15 Uhr
0,528 Euro
+0,002
+0,38 %
ACCESSWIRE
26.05.2023
Hilbert Group's Annual General Meeting Adjourned as Planned

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) At Hilbert Group AB's Annual General Meeting today, it was resolved, as planned and previously announced, to adjourn the Meeting. The continued Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 15 at 10 a.m. at Advokatfirman Nerpin AB's office, Birger Jarlsgatan 2, 3rd floor in Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:
Niclas Sandström, CEO Hilbert Group
+46 8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se) as Certified Adviser.

Attachments

Hilbert Group's Annual General Meeting adjourned as planned

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757522/Hilbert-Groups-Annual-General-Meeting-Adjourned-as-Planned

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
