

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has vetoed a Republican-led congressional disapproval resolution that would have nullified crucial police reforms enacted in the District of Columbia.



Biden used his veto power on House Resolution 42, a measure passed by both chambers of the U.S. Congress, that would have repealed the Comprehensive Policing And Justice Reform Amendment Act, which the D.C. Council passed in 2020 after the death of George Floyd.



The police discipline and accountability bill bans chokeholds, sets important restrictions on use of force and deadly force, improves access to body-worn camera recordings, and requires officer training on de-escalation and use of force.



Biden vetoed the Bill on the third anniversary of Floyd's death. During an arrest made on May 25, 2020, Floyd was choked to death by a police officer in Minneapolis who knelt on his neck and back, which caused a lack of oxygen.



After his murder, protests against police brutality, especially towards black people, quickly spread across the United States. His dying words, 'I can't breathe', became a rallying slogan.



President Biden urged Congress to pass meaningful reform legislation, including the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.



