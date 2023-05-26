

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L), a European provider of energy management services, on Friday, announced a five-year power purchase agreement or PPA with Fraport AG (FPRUY) for renewable consumption.



Centrica's agreement with the owner and operator of Frankfurt Airport entails the procurement of wind power generated in Northern Germany, which has been developed by PNE AG (PNE3.DE).



From July 2023 onwards, Centrica will begin procuring power from a newly operational onshore wind farm constructed by PNE. This collaboration will supply Fraport AG with approximately 63 GWh of renewable electricity each year.



Situated in Northern Germany, the wind farm possesses a combined capacity of 22MW, enabling the generation of renewable electricity that can offset roughly 24,300 tonnes of CO2e emissions annually.



Centrica is currently trading up $1.85 or 1.59% at $118.10 in its regular trading session.



Fraport is currently trading at $25.00 in its regular trading session.



PNE AG is currently trading at $14.06 in its regular trading session.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken