1) Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identifier Code
Day of transaction
Identification code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Weighted average daily acquisition price of the shares
Market
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
17/05/2023
FR00140069V2
767
4.307419
ALXP
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
17/05/2023
FR00140069V2
92,000
4.34
XPAR
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
19/05/2023
FR00140069V2
1,071
4.232381
ALXP
2) Detail transaction by transaction
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identifier Code
Name of the Financial Service Provider
Financial Service Provider ID Code
day/time of the transaction
Identification code of the financial instrument
Price per unit
Currency
Quantity purchased
Market Identifier Code
Transaction reference number
Purpose of the buyout
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
17/05/2023 10:04:59
FR00140069V2
4.310000
EUR
42
ALXP
99107464
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
17/05/2023 11:37:27
FR00140069V2
4.400000
EUR
101
ALXP
99109401
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
17/05/2023 15:35:13
FR00140069V2
4.290000
EUR
100
ALXP
99117600
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
17/05/2023 15:35:15
FR00140069V2
4.290000
EUR
43
ALXP
99117605
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
17/05/2023 15:35:16
FR00140069V2
4.290000
EUR
51
ALXP
99117607
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
17/05/2023 15:40:50
FR00140069V2
4.300000
EUR
141
ALXP
99117912
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
17/05/2023 15:41:19
FR00140069V2
4.290000
EUR
24
ALXP
99117980
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
17/05/2023 16:01:42
FR00140069V2
4.290000
EUR
81
ALXP
99119318
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
17/05/2023 16:01:42
FR00140069V2
4.290000
EUR
38
ALXP
99119320
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
17/05/2023 16:08:27
FR00140069V2
4.290000
EUR
6
ALXP
99120190
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
17/05/2023 16:08:27
FR00140069V2
4.290000
EUR
40
ALXP
99120192
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
17/05/2023 16:08:29
FR00140069V2
4.290000
EUR
53
ALXP
99120194
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
17/05/2023 16:10:18
FR00140069V2
4.290000
EUR
22
ALXP
99120623
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
17/05/2023 16:20:17
FR00140069V2
4.290000
EUR
25
ALXP
99121850
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
17/05/2023 09:20:27
FR00140069V2
4.340000
EUR
92 000
XPAR
99106237
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
19/05/2023 10:03:34
FR00140069V2
4.240000
EUR
19
ALXP
99168469
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
19/05/2023 10:03:51
FR00140069V2
4.240000
EUR
157
ALXP
99168475
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
19/05/2023 10:04:13
FR00140069V2
4.240000
EUR
179
ALXP
99168498
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
19/05/2023 10:04:13
FR00140069V2
4.240000
EUR
121
ALXP
99168503
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
19/05/2023 10:19:32
FR00140069V2
4.230000
EUR
250
ALXP
99168581
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
19/05/2023 10:28:34
FR00140069V2
4.240000
EUR
138
ALXP
99168618
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
19/05/2023 11:33:16
FR00140069V2
4.220000
EUR
87
ALXP
99168971
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
19/05/2023 12:06:16
FR00140069V2
4.210000
EUR
88
ALXP
99169040
Hedging (employee allocation)
Groupe Berkem
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
19/05/2023 14:39:54
FR00140069V2
4.200000
EUR
32
ALXP
99170939
Hedging (employee allocation)
