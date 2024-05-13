Polyphenols, in particular OPCs 1 , extracted from upcycled raw materials and recognized for their many benefits to human health

Demonstration of Groupe Berkem's proven expertise in plant extraction and local sourcing of high-quality raw materials

Innovative range of five ingredients dedicated to the highly dynamic dietary supplement market

Presentation of the range on May 14 to 16, 2024 at the Vitafoods trade show in Geneva, booth H254, hall 6

Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem (Paris:ALKEM), a leading player in bio-based chemistry (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM), unveils today Pineol® Premium and BiombalanceTM, from its new range of premium ingredients for the Nutraceutical market.

Nathalie Lévy, Marketing Manager for Groupe Berkem's Health, Beauty Nutrition business area, stated: "The ingredients making up our new nutraceutical range once again highlight Groupe Berkem's ability to capitalize on its recognized know-how to position itself in a fast-growing market. Our long-standing expertise in scientific objectification and plant extraction, particularly in pine bark and grape seeds, combined with our commitment to continuous improvement in raw material sourcing, ensures that we can offer to the market active ingredients that are effective and recognized for their benefits to human health. Our two flagship ingredients, BiombalanceTM and Pineol® Premium, are perfect examples of this expertise. The recent strengthening of our industrial base through the acquisition of Naturex Iberian Partners in Spain lends further credibility to the unique value proposition of our range for this strategic market."

Based on Groupe Berkem's long-standing expertise in the extraction of plant compounds, the nutraceutical range developed by the Group meets the growing demand for naturalness in this fast-growing global market. The dietary supplements market is dominated by the United States, which accounted for over $62 billion in 2023, with estimated growth of 2.6%2. In Western Europe, the dietary supplements market was estimated to worth €14.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow by around 5% a year between now and 20283

The plant extracts in this new range of Groupe Berkem are rigorously selected, guaranteed allergen-free, gluten-free, kosher and halal, and come from a French upcycling supply4. Extracted from grape seeds, BiombalanceTM is an innovative ingredient for gut health and microbiota modulation. Pineol® Premium is an extract of Landes pine bark, high in OPCs, sourced and produced by the Group. Its health benefits have been extensively studied and demonstrated.

Three additional premium ingredients, with recognized virtues for human health, also make up this innovative range, namely Symint, Mallowsym and Symthym, respectively based on the benefits of peppermint on digestive comfort, marshmallow root to soothe the throat and thyme on breathing.

The launch of this new range follows on from the acquisition of i.Bioceuticals in February 2023, which gave Groupe Berkem a footprint in North America, the world's leading Nutraceutical market. The recent acquisition of Naturex Iberian Partners, Givaudan's industrial site in Valencia, Spain, is also strengthening the Group's position in this strategic market by significantly increasing the Group's plant extraction production capacity.

VitafoodsTM Europe Show

Groupe Berkem will present its new range for the Nutraceutical market on May 14-16, 2024, at Vitafoods in Geneva, on booth H254, hall 6.

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.9 million in 2023. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 4 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), Chartres (Eure-et-Loir) and Tonneins (Lot-et-Garonne).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM)

www.groupeberkem.com

1 Oligomeric ProanthoCyanidins

2 Nutrition Business Journal, Supplement Business report, 2023

3 Actif magazine, May 2024

4 With the exception of Mallowsym, sourced from Europe

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240513851899/en/

Contacts:

Groupe Berkem

Olivier Fahy, Chairman and CEO

Anthony Labrugnas, Chief Financial Officer

Tél.: +33 (0)5 64 31 06 60

investisseurs@berkem.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin Nicolas Fossiez

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Berkem@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau Antoine Pacquier

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Berkem@newcap.eu