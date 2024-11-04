Active extract of passiflora, locally and sustainably sourced

Ingredient with an innovative mechanism of action designed for oily and acne-prone skin

New innovation from Groupe Berkem's R&D teams for the "Health, Beauty and Nutrition" business area

Product presentation and launch at In-Cosmetics Asia in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 5 to 7, 2024.

Groupe Berkem (Paris:ALKEM), a leading player in bio-based chemistry (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM), today announced the launch of RECELLCL'IN®, a new active ingredient for the beauty industry.

Marlène De Matos, Groupe Berkem's Active Ingredient Development Innovation R&D Manager, stated:"For this product launch, we drew the power of polyphenols from the heart of passiflora, to turn a traditionally used plant into an innovative cosmetic active ingredient. Passiflora has always been used to ease insomnia and anxiety. It has also been shown to have antioxidant effects. This plant is therefore the perfect candidate for the beauty axis that brings together these biological mechanisms: oily and acne-prone skin. This skin type affects mainly women, throughout their lives (adolescence, pre/post-pregnancy, menopause, etc.). The causes are diverse (genetics, microbiota dysbiosis, stress, etc.), and the impact on emotional state is significant. Groupe Berkem's R&D team identified an innovative mechanism of action in this area. By reactivating autophagy, a cellular recycling process, RECELLCL'IN® passiflora extract acts on seboregulation, mattifying skin and bringing well-being. Passiflora is therefore an obvious conclusion to a scientific experiment that could be entitled: Revive the power of autophagy to rebalance oily skin."

Resulting from the proven plant extraction know-how of Groupe Berkem's R&D teams, the new active ingredient RECELLCL'IN® is designed for oily and acne-prone skin. This innovation was obtained by extracting the aerial parts (stems, leaves and flowers) of organic French Passiflora incarnata. Its innovative mechanism of action revolves around the following four actions: re-activation of the autophagy system in disturbed sebocytes, regulation of sebum production, prevention of sebum oxidation and a soothing effect. RECELLCL'IN® offers three beauty benefits: regulation of hyperseborrhea1, reduction of skin shininess and minimization of pore size. With this launch, Groupe Berkem is once again putting its expertise in plant extracts at the service of the cosmetic industry, to offer an ingredient that can be incorporated into oily and acne-prone skin care, mattifying and sebum-regulating skin care, or pore minimizers.

The passiflora aerial parts making up this new ingredient are rigorously selected, organically grown and produced in France to ensure ethical and local sourcing. With this approach, Groupe Berkem combines naturalness and innovation to address a market segment with high added value and growing demand for innovative solutions.

Groupe Berkem will present its innovation to cosmetics professionals at the In-Cosmetics Asia trade show in Bangkok, Thailand, held from November 5 to 7, 2024.

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.9 million in 2023. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 5 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), Chartres (Eure-et-Loir), Tonneins (Lot-et-Garonne) and Valence (Spain).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

1 Excess sebum, a skin disorder that can lead to acne.

