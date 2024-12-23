Suspension of trading in Groupe Berkem shares maintained

Groupe Berkem (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 mnemonic: ALKEM) (the "Company"), a leading player in plant-based chemistry, announces that the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) has today published the final result of the simplified tender offer on Groupe Berkem shares (the "Offer") initiated by Kenerzeo (the "Offeror

At the close of the Offer, opened from December 9, 2024, to December 20, 2024 included, Kenerzeo individually holds a total of 17,109,388 Groupe Berkem shares and as many theoretical voting rights, representing 96.30% of the Company's share capital and 96.29% of the Company's theoretical voting rights.

Taking into account the 163,780 own shares held, representing 0.92% of the share capital and theoretical voting rights, the minority shareholders hold, following the Offer, 17,273,168 Groupe Berkem shares, i.e. 97.22% of the share capital and 97.21% of the theoretical voting rights.

Consequently, Banque Delubac Cie, in its capacity as presenting institution and guarantor of the Offer acting on behalf of Kenerzeo, has informed the AMF of the Offeror's decision to proceed, in accordance with its intention expressed in the document relating to the Offer, to implement a squeeze-out procedure for Groupe Berkem shares not tendered to the Offer, i.e. 494,484 shares excluding own shares held by Groupe Berkem, at the Offer price, i.e. €3.10 per Groupe Berkem share, on the basis of articles L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and 237-1 of the AMF General Regulation.

The Company will specify the timetable for the implementation of the squeeze-out in a subsequent press release.

Groupe Berkem also announces that the suspension of trading in its shares, which occurred today, is maintained until the implementation of the squeeze-out.

The notice of result published by the AMF is available on its website (https://www.amf-france.org/).

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.9 million in 2023. The Group has almost 250 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 5 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), Chartres (Eure-et-Loir), Tonneins (Lot-et-Garonne) and Valence (Spain).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release must not be published, broadcast or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any country in which the distribution of this information is subject to legal restrictions. Consequently, persons in the countries where this press release is released, published or distributed are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on reasonable assessments or assumptions as of the date of the press release, which may change or be modified as a result, in particular, of hazards or uncertainties and risks associated with the economic, financial, regulatory and competitive environment, the risks set out in the 2023 Annual Financial Report and any unknown or immaterial risks that may arise in the future. The Company undertakes to publish or communicate any corrections or updates to these items as part of the periodic and ongoing information obligation to which all listed companies are subject.

