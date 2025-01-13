Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.01.2025The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 14.01.2025Das Instrument OM5A NO0010865009 OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA -,26 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.01.2025The instrument OM5A NO0010865009 OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA -,26 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 14.01.2025Das Instrument 5R6 KYG940441077 VCREDIT HOLDINGS DL-,1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2025The instrument 5R6 KYG940441077 VCREDIT HOLDINGS DL-,1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.01.2025Das Instrument 9JX DK0061417730 BACTIQUANT A/S DK -,05 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2025The instrument 9JX DK0061417730 BACTIQUANT A/S DK -,05 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.01.2025Das Instrument ACCA US03940R1077 ARCH RES. INC.CL.A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.01.2025The instrument ACCA US03940R1077 ARCH RES. INC.CL.A DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 14.01.2025Das Instrument 6OU FR00140069V2 GROUPE BERKEM EO 2,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.01.2025The instrument 6OU FR00140069V2 GROUPE BERKEM EO 2,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 14.01.2025