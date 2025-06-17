Das Instrument VEZ DE000A3E5ED2 VEGANZ GROUP AG INH. O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2025

The instrument VEZ DE000A3E5ED2 VEGANZ GROUP AG INH. O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2025



Das Instrument KY6 US45841N1072 INTERACTIVE BROKERS DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.06.2025

The instrument KY6 US45841N1072 INTERACTIVE BROKERS DL-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 18.06.2025



Das Instrument MRD CA36269D1015 GABO MINING LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.06.2025

The instrument MRD CA36269D1015 GABO MINING LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 18.06.2025



Das Instrument 5R6 KYG940441077 VCREDIT HOLDINGS DL-,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.06.2025

The instrument 5R6 KYG940441077 VCREDIT HOLDINGS DL-,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 18.06.2025



Das Instrument MMLA AU0000062440 MACARTHUR MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2025

The instrument MMLA AU0000062440 MACARTHUR MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2025





© 2025 Xetra Newsboard