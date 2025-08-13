Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025
WKN: 565970 | ISIN: DE0005659700 | Ticker-Symbol: EUZ
Xetra
12.08.25 | 17:29
55,50 Euro
-3,06 % -1,75
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
TecDAX
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGTIRA
AGTIRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGTIRA AB0,3450,00 %
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD34,530+0,38 %
ECKERT & ZIEGLER SE55,50-3,06 %
HISCOX LTD15,5000,00 %
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD1,124-2,22 %
NORAM DRILLING AS2,290-0,22 %
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LTD0,9310,00 %
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD0,354-2,80 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.