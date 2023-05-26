

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market briefly slipped into negative territory a little before noon on Friday, but recovered and gained in strength as the session progressed to eventually close on a bright note.



Signs of progress in U.S. debt ceiling talks helped lift sentiment.



The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 11,313.88 around noon, ended with a gain of 108.98 points or 0.96% at 11,434.24, about 30 points off the day's high.



Logitech gained nearly 2.5%. Richemont, Sika and ABB climbed 2.08%, 1.82% and 1.57%, respectively.



UBS Group, Swiss Re, Givaudan, Swiss Life Holding, Lonza Group, Geberit, Alcon, Roche Holding, Zurich Insurance Group and Credit Suisse gained 1 to 1.4%.



Partners Group declined nearly 2%, and Swisscom ended lower by about 0.4%.



Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, VAT Group surged nearly 4% and AMS gained 3.1%, while Georg Fischer climbed 2.87%.



Bachem Holding, Kuehne & Nagel, Flughafen Zurich and Straumann Holding gained 2.2 to 2.6%. SIG Combibloc, Belimo Holding, Baloise Holding, Schindler Ps and Swatch Group also ended notably higher.



In economic news, data from Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's non-farm payrolls increased 2.2% year-on-year to 5.389 million in the first quarter of 2023, slightly lower than the 2.3% rise in the previous three-month period.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken