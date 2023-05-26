

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast is reportedly recalling all of the first batch of vehicles it shipped to the US last year to fix a software issue.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 999 of VinFast's VF 8 vehicles suffered a software error in the dashboard display that prevented critical safety information from being shown and 'may increase the risk of a crash'.



VinFast is recalling certain 2023 VF8 vehicles. A software error may cause the multifunction head unit (MHU) display to go blank. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 101, 'Control and Displays.'



The company will release an over-the-air software update beginning May 25, 2023, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 29, 2023.



More than 700 of the 999 units are still in VinFast's hands and have not been delivered to customers or fleet services, the NHTSA estimated.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken