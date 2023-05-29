Sdiptech AB: Sdiptech's CFO Bengt Lejdström becomes CEO at the year-end

Press release

29 May 2023, 08:00

Sdiptech's CFO Bengt Lejdström becomes CEO at the year-end

Sdiptech AB (publ) today announces that Bengt Lejdström succeeds Jakob Holm as CEO and President of Sdiptech as of 1 January 2024.

Bengt Lejdström has been CFO at Sdiptech since 2018. Prior to that, he worked as CFO for other acquisition-driven businesses, such as Lagercrantz Group and Intrum Justitia. As an entrepreneur, he has also founded and sold businesses. Bengt will take over on 1 January 2024 after an orderly transition that takes the time for recruitment of a new CFO into account.

"I am pleased to announce that Sdiptech will have a very good new CEO, Bengt Lejdström, at the turn of the year. Bengt knows the business in depth, is part of the company's success and possess natural leadership. All in all, Bengt is very well qualified to lead Sdiptech to new levels on the chosen path at an unchanged high pace", says Jan Samuelson, Chairman of the Board.

"I am honored by the opportunity to continue to build on what we at Sdiptech have created so far. We are well positioned and have good capacity to successfully continue to acquire and develop companies that contribute to more sustainable, efficient and safe societies," says Bengt Lejdström.

"Sdiptech is a fantastic group with an exciting future. I am pleased that Bengt, with his experience, curiosity and knowledge of the company, is the one who, together with all talented employees will develop Sdiptech further. Over the past nine years, I have dedicated all my time to build Sdiptech from being a relatively unknown company, to today's well-positioned international technology group. That type of company development in early phases is what motivates me the most, and since Sdiptech is no longer dependent on me as an individual, I choose to begin my exit", says Jakob Holm.

"In order to be able to recruit a new CFO in good time, the change of CEO will not take place until the turn of the year. However, I would already like to thank Jakob Holm on behalf of the Board and the shareholders for his achievements over the years. During Jakob's time, Sdiptech have had an impressive development and since the IPO in 2017, the company have had an annual profit growth of 40%. Jakob has had a central role in building the organization that laid the foundation for this development", concludes Jan Samuelson.



For additional information, please contact:

Jan Samuelson, Chairman of the Board, +46 708 30 96 00, jan.samuelson@independia.eu

My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,800 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.



