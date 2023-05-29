

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 29.05.2023 - 11.00 am



- JEFFERIES CUTS TRITAX EUROBOX PRICE TARGET TO 85 (125) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS WAREHOUSE REIT PRICE TARGET TO 130 (175) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN RAISES INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP TARGET TO 1470 (1451) P - 'NEUTRAL'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken