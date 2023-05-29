

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected Turkey's President in the run-off.



In the second round of voting held on Sunday, Erdogan secured 52. 14 percent of the votes.



His main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People's Party, could win only 47.86 percent of votes, according to Turkey's Supreme Election Council.



Turkey's presidential election headed to a runoff as neither of the main candidates was able to win a clear majority in the first round held earlier this month.



In his victory speech, Erdogan called for unity.



He said the government's priority would be fighting inflation.



Under Erdogan's leadership Turkey moved closer to Russia and distanced from the United States, but his economic policies have led the NATO-member state to 44 percent inflation.



This is the third term that the hardcore Islamist leader is elected Turkey's President.



