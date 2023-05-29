

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain will elect a new parliament in July as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced snap polls.



The surprise move follows major setbacks for the ruling Socialist party in regional and local elections.



In an address to the nation, Sanchez said he had recommended to King Felipe VI that the elections may be held on July 23.



His decision is subject to approval by the an extraordinary cabinet meeting, which is scheduled for Monday.



'I took this decision in light of the results of yesterday's elections,' Sanchez said, referring to the big victory that the conservative Popular Party earned in Sunday's elections.



