

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) Tuesday reported a return of 43.02 million pounds on ordinary activities before tax for the full year, lower than 141.58 million pounds in the previous year, due to lower gains on investments.



Return after tax declined to 42.24 million pounds or 25p per share from 140.92 million pounds or 81.88p per share last year.



Gains on investments held at fair value decreased to 6.02 million pounds from 101.82 million pounds in the previous year.



Net asset value-debt at fair value- per share was 713.75p as on March 31, 2023, compared with 686.69p a year ago.



The company's Board has recommended a final dividend of 6.7p per share.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken