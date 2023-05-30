

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar was lower against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The greenback fell to a 4-day low of 1.0746 against the euro and a 6-day low of 0.9014 against the franc, from its early more than 2-month high of 1.0672 and a 1-1/2-month high of 0.9084, respectively.



The greenback declined to a 4-day low of 139.58 against the yen and a 6-day low of 1.2446 against the pound, reversing from an early high of 140.93 and a 4-day high of 1.2326, respectively.



The greenback eased to 0.6554 against the aussie, from an early 4-day high of 0.6559. This may be compared to a 6-day low of 0.6559 it touched in the previous session.



Against the kiwi, the greenback dropped to 0.6066, off an early 6-1/2-month high of 0.6025.



The next possible support for the currency is seen around 1.09 against the euro, 0.89 against the franc, 138.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the pound, 0.62 against the aussie and 0.67 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken