Dienstag, 30.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
WKN: A115FG | ISIN: IE00BLS09M33 | Ticker-Symbol: PNT
Tradegate
30.05.23
14:09 Uhr
54,16 Euro
+0,30
+0,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PENTAIR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENTAIR PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,0053,1619:57
53,0053,1619:57
ACCESSWIRE
30.05.2023 | 19:38
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pentair: Harnessing the Power of Your People To Drive Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Pentair

Originally published on GreenBiz.com

by Karla Robertson, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Social Responsibility Officer

As we emerge from the pandemic, one outcome is the increased value placed by employees to work for purpose-driven companies. Research by McKinsey demonstrates that it is not enough for employees to feel that they are working for a purpose-driven company-they are seeking more opportunities for purpose in their day-to-day work.

Pentair's purpose is to create a better world for people and the planet through smart, sustainable water solutions. We have a long history of developing sustainable solutions that have resulted in positive impacts for people and the planet. As we work to accelerate our sustainability journey, engaging and empowering our global employees is essential for us to deliver on our social responsibility and sustainability goals and power our business future.

We are part of a growing cohort of companies leaning into inclusion to achieve both our business and sustainability goals, and believe it is important to share key learnings as we make progress towards common global goals. Here are three ways Pentair is working to engage our employees to drive positive impacts across our business.

Read the complete article on GreenBiz.com.

Pentair, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Press release picture

Pentair employees are helping to drive positive impacts across its business. Image is courtesy of Pentair.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Pentair on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Pentair
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pentair
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Pentair

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758101/Harnessing-the-Power-of-Your-People-To-Drive-Impact

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
