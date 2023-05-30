Pentair: Harnessing the Power of Your People To Drive Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Pentair

Originally published on GreenBiz.com

by Karla Robertson, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Social Responsibility Officer

As we emerge from the pandemic, one outcome is the increased value placed by employees to work for purpose-driven companies. Research by McKinsey demonstrates that it is not enough for employees to feel that they are working for a purpose-driven company-they are seeking more opportunities for purpose in their day-to-day work.

Pentair's purpose is to create a better world for people and the planet through smart, sustainable water solutions. We have a long history of developing sustainable solutions that have resulted in positive impacts for people and the planet. As we work to accelerate our sustainability journey, engaging and empowering our global employees is essential for us to deliver on our social responsibility and sustainability goals and power our business future.

We are part of a growing cohort of companies leaning into inclusion to achieve both our business and sustainability goals, and believe it is important to share key learnings as we make progress towards common global goals. Here are three ways Pentair is working to engage our employees to drive positive impacts across our business.

Read the complete article on GreenBiz.com.

Pentair employees are helping to drive positive impacts across its business. Image is courtesy of Pentair.

