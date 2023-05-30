

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $418 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $250 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $685 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $6.97 billion from $6.71 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $418 Mln. vs. $250 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q2): $6.97 Bln vs. $6.71 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.44 - $0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.7 - $7.2 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.06 to $2.14



