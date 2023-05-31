

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L), a heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services provider, Wednesday announced that Chief Executive Officer Stephen Harris has decided to retire next year.



Harris, who joined Bodycote in November 2008 and became Chief Executive in January 2009, has informed the Board that he intends to step down as Group Chief Executive and retire from the Board and the Company in 2024.



The company will now commence a formal process to recruit Harris' successor, led by the Nomination Committee of the Board. The firm will consider a range of internal and external candidates.



Bodycote's Chair, Daniel Dayan, said, 'Stephen's leadership of the Group over the last 15 years has been exceptional. We look forward to continuing to work with him as we move forward with the succession process.'



Separately, Bodycote said its trading in the first four months was slightly ahead of its expectations. Revenue increased 22.1% to 281 million pounds, driven by growth in all segments.



