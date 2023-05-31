Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
WKN: A2AG0F | ISIN: SE0006091997 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YR
Frankfurt
31.05.23
10:19 Uhr
0,130 Euro
+0,010
+7,95 %
PR Newswire
31.05.2023 | 12:18
Change in number of shares and votes in Immunovia AB (publ)

LUND, Sweden, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") have changed as a result of new shares being issued in the rights issue resolved by the board of directors on 20 February 2023, subject to approval from the extraordinary general meeting on 16 March 2023.

Through the rights issue, the number of outstanding shares and votes have increased by 22,655,917, from 22,631,581 to 45,287,498. The share capital has increased by SEK 1,132,795.85, from SEK 1,131,579.05 to SEK 2,264,374.90.

For more information, please contact:
Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
CFO
kain.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 70 911 56 08

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:45 CET on 31 May 2023.

About Immunovia
Immunovia is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see:?www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.?

The USA, the first market in which IMMray PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated, addressable market size of 1.8 million individuals per year who could benefit from our test.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit?www.immunovia.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3777774/2096139.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-immunovia-ab-publ-301838450.html

