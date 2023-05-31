

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) is up over 20% at $4.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is up over 7% at $21.19. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is up over 7% at $2.28. Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is up over 6% at $32.76. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 6% at $4.89.



In the Red



Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE) is down over 33% at $15.57. Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) is down over 19% at $66.00. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is down over 12% at $60.00. SEALSQ Corp (LAES) is down over 10% at $13.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is down over 8% at $14.26. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) is down over 5% at $316.58. Frontline plc (FRO) is down over 5% at $14.18.



