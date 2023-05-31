

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air New Zealand has been named the airline of the year by Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency AirlineRatings.com.



Air New Zealand is adjudged the best in the industry for the seventh time since 2013 for its multi-award-winning in-flight innovations such as the SkyNest economy beds, operational safety, environmental leadership and motivation of its staff.



The Auckland-based flag carrier airline of New Zealand returned to the top by pushing down the winner of the previous two years Qatar Airways to the second spot.



The AirlineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards, judged by five editors after studying the airlines' performance in 12 key criteria that include fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, investment rating, product offerings, and staff relations.



Etihad Airways, Korean Air, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic, EVA Air, Cathay Pacific Airways and Emirates round out the top 10 on descending order.



'Air New Zealand's commitment to excellence in all facets of its business starts at the top with outstanding governance and one of the best executive teams in aviation through to a workforce that is delivering consistently to the airline's strategy and customer promise,' said AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas.



Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said the recognition is all down to a remarkable team.



'We owe our success to the dedication and hard work of our 12,000 Air New Zealand staff.'



Air New Zealand won Best Economy Class while Qatar Airways picked up Best Business Class for the fourth year running and Best Catering.



Singapore Airlines won Best First Class, while Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic won Best Cabin Crew.



Best-In-Flight Entertainment and Best Premium Economy went to Emirates, while Qantas picked up Best Lounges.



Air Baltic was selected as the Best Regional Airline.



Air New Zealand is also making headlines this week for other reasons. Until July 2, New Zealand's Civil Aviation Authority is asking its national airline to weigh international passengers before they board the airplane from Auckland International Airport.



