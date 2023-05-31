

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will pay an Official Working Visit to the White House on June 8.



Announcing this, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sunak's visit is aimed at further deepening the close and historic partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom.



Building on their recent engagements, the two leaders will review a range of global issues, including their steadfast support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's brutal war of aggression, as well as further action to bolster energy security and address the climate crisis, Jean-Pierre said.



The President and the Prime Minister will discuss efforts to continue strengthening U.S.-U.K economic relationship as the two allied nations confront shared economic and national security challenges.



They will also review developments in Northern Ireland as part of their shared commitment to preserving the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.



