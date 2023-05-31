

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's EU measure of inflation eased in May amid lower prices in transport and slower increases in food and energy prices, flash data from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.



The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose 5.4 percent year-on-year after a 6.3 percent increase in the previous month.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 0.3 percent in May.



Energy prices decreased 3.1 percent from the previous month and increased 1.9 percent from a year ago.



Food prices rose 0.4 percent monthly and 12.5 percent annually.



The HICP, excluding energy and unprocessed food, climbed 5.7 percent from a year ago.



Transport costs decreased 1.3 percent monthly and fell 1.4 percent from a year ago.



