

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $199 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $28 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.67 billion or $1.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $8.25 billion from $7.41 billion last year.



Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $199 Mln. vs. $28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.20 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q1): $8.25 Bln vs. $7.41 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.89 - $1.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.51 - $8.53 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.41 - $7.43 Full year revenue guidance: $34.5 - $34.7 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX