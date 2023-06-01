

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK) on Thursday said it has acquired Synaffix B.V., a biotechnology company focused on the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).



The transaction includes an initial payment of 100 million euros in cash with up to 60 million euros in performance-based consideration.



The acquisition will strengthen Lonza's bioconjugates offering through the integration of Synaffix's proprietary technology platform and R&D capabilities, including payload and site-specific linker technology, Lonza said.



'The acquisition of Synaffix underlines the strategic position of bioconjugates within Lonza's portfolio, expands our offering in this fast-growing market and enhances our value proposition for clinical customers,' commented Ulrich Osswald, Vice President, Licensing, Lonza.



