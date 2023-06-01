

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Safran SA (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK), a French aerospace and defense company, said on Thursday that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK), to buy its aeronautical oxygen and nitrogen activities, excluding the cryogenic activities related to marine applications.



'This acquisition project would complement Safran Aerosystems' product range. In particular, On-Board Oxygen Generation Systems (OBOGS) will enable Safran to become a leading player through systems integration,' the company said in a statement.



The transaction is expected to be completed by early 2024.



Based in Sassenage, France, the aeronautical technology activities of Air Liquide are focused on oxygen and nitrogen equipment and systems. These activities had posted a turnover of over 40 million euros for 2022.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX