

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported Thursday that it sold a total of 70,001 units in the month of May, up 18 percent from last year's 59,432 units, driven by new May retail and total sales records for Elantra HEV, Elantra N, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, Tucson PHEV and Santa Cruz.



Hyundai fleet sales were 5,931 and represented 8.5% of total volume for the month. Retail sales were up 8% in May to 64,070 retail units.



Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 93% to 12,097 units from last year. It also represented 19% of retail sales.



For the year-to-date period, total sales increased 16 percent to 325,261 units from last year's 280.776 units.



