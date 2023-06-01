

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said on Thursday that its investigational antibiotic combination aztreonam-avibactam could be a good treatment option for patients with life-threatening bacterial infections, which are resistant to most of the other antibiotics.



The company announced positive results for its late-stage study of REVISIT (NCT03329092) and ASSEMBLE (NCT03580044) evaluating the efficacy in treating serious bacterial infections.



According to the data, the investigational antibiotic combination aztreonam-avibactam (ATM-AVI) is effective and well tolerated with no new safety findings and has a similar safety profile to aztreonam.



The World Health Organization or WHO has recognized that developing new treatments for infections caused by Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), in Gram-negative bacteria is the need of the hour.



In 2019 alone, an estimated 1.27 million deaths globally were caused by bacterial AMR.



The full results of the studies will be submitted for scientific publication. In the second half of the year, the data from the REVISIT and ASSEMBLE studies are expected to be used to form the basis for regulatory filings in the European Union, United Kingdom, China, and the U.S.



The company holds the global rights to commercialize ATM-AVI outside of the U.S. and Canada. Its partner AbbVie holds the rights in Canada and the US.



Currently, shares pf Pfizer are trading at $38.08 up 0.17% or 0.06 on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX