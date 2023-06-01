Prysmian Group Launches New North American Parental Policy, Supports Families

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS KY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, today announced the launch of a new parental leave policy for employees based in North America. According to the new policy, birthing parents will receive 16 weeks of paid leave and non-birthing parents will receive two weeks of paid leave.

"A child is an exciting time in someone's life and our employees should not need to worry if they will have enough time at home to be together and get to know the newest members of their family," said John Andrews, Vice President of Human Resources at Prysmian Group North America. "Prysmian is proud to support our employees while they're on leave and also when they transition back to work."

Effective May 15, the new parental leave policy offers birthing parents a total of 16 weeks of paid leave: 14 weeks of childbirth recovery time and two weeks of bonding time. Non-birthing parents and adoptive parents receive two weeks of bonding time to care for a new child. Employees will also receive new baby welcome gifts, including a SNOO Smart Sleeper Bassinet rental or a new baby welcome kit.

Upon returning to work, Prysmian offers support for parents, including flexible working schedules and remote working options, depending on the role's requirements.

Prysmian also offers an Adoption Assistance Program designed to reimburse a portion of expenses related to domestic and foreign adoptions. Prysmian provides financial assistance of up to $5,000 toward eligible costs incurred for a successful, eligible adoption, up to a maximum of $10,000 lifetime benefit for multiple adoption events, or a single adoption event involving more than one child.

"We are excited to launch this new policy, which emphasizes our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion alongside our commitment to supporting our employees who choose to become parents," said Andrews.

During paid leave, employees continue to receive full salary and benefits.

Learn more about Prysmian's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at na.prysmiangroup.com.

Prysmian Group North America

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America's operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

