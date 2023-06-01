CACI Aligns with San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology to Build Future STEM Talent with LEGO Bricks

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) is dedicated to creating a better future by investing in education and opportunities for young innovators in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). CACI's philanthropic arm, CACI Cares, has taken steps toward this by aligning with the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology (SAMSAT), an up-and-coming technology museum dedicated to promoting and enabling STEM education and "inspiring what's next."

"CACI works closes with the U.S. Air Force to fulfill its important missions and is an active member of the San Antonio community," said DeEtte Gray, CACI President of Business and Information Technology Solutions. "As we continue to grow our presence in this area, our support of STEM education and SAMSAT enables future talent to consider a career in national security."

In support of SAMSAT, CACI has sponsored the creation of the new Tech Port Innovation Center as well as the CACI Cyber City exhibit, an interactive model of San Antonio constructed out of LEGO® bricks. Additionally, numerous CACI employees volunteered for more than 200 hours and organized more than 20 STEM student volunteers to help build the LEGO exhibit.

The construction of CACI's Cyber City exhibit was built from the company's City Block technology. City Block is a software-based cyber-physical modeling and simulation environment where cybersecurity specialists, network administrators, and industrial control systems and operational technology (ICS/OT) security testers can train and conduct cybersecurity operations.

"We are excited to see our software superpower being used to stimulate young minds in San Antonio," said Todd Probert, CACI President of National Security and Innovative Solutions. "City Block leverages virtual reality, 3D modeling, and other technologies to help our military partners prepare for the digital battlefield of the future. We hope that students who visit the exhibit will be inspired to join us in our continuous efforts to defend and protect our nation from cyber threats."

SAMSAT was created with the vision of advancing STEM education while serving as a facilitator between K-12 students, college students, universities, industry, government agencies, and nonprofits in the San Antonio area. Today, SAMSAT provides education opportunities for all ages through tours, online programs, mobile demonstrations, STEM camps, STEM clubs, and adult-focused events.

SAMSAT's mission of "inspiring what's next" by exploring the past and present to inspire future innovation aligns closely with CACI's program of innovation ahead of needs. CACI's contribution to SAMSAT furthers the company's commitment to providing the resources necessary to prepare the next generation of innovators for careers in national security.

