

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Empower Brands has recalled about 469,000 Power XL self-cleaning juicers due to the risk of laceration and ingestion.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled juicers can rupture during use, striking consumers and posing a laceration hazard, or can leave small particle shavings in the juice, posing an ingestion hazard to consumers.



The company said it is aware of 261 reports of incidents including 47 reports of injuries, some of which involved severe cuts requiring emergency treatment, stitches, bruises and ingestion of small particles requiring medical attention.



The recall involves PowerXL Models SHL96 and SHL90-SC Self-Cleaning Juicers. They are countertop, brushed stainless steel, self-cleaning juicers, with a built-in automatic shut-off system.



Model SHL90-SC was sold at Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com and model SHL96 was sold at BJ's Wholesale Club, CVS, Kohl's, Marshall's, Target, T.J. Maxx, Walmart, and other stores nationwide, including online at www.amazon.com from September 2020 through August 2022 for between $65 and $100.



