

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $290.41 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $189.99 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.2% to $2.00 billion from $1.61 billion last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $290.41 Mln. vs. $189.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.28 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.98 -Revenue (Q1): $2.00 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.47 - $2.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.140 - $2.170 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $11.74 to $11.94 Full year revenue guidance: $9.440 - $9.510 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX