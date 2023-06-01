

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $224 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $242 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $644 million or $1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $3.28 billion from $3.09 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



