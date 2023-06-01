

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Adidas, the German sportswear brand has resumed the online sale of its highly sought-after Yeezy shoes on Wednesday. This move comes after a notable hiatus of 7 months, starting, October, during which the company had distanced itself from Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, due to allegations of antisemitism against the entertainer.



Back in February, Adidas projected that its choice not to sell the existing Yeezy products worth approximately $1.3 billion would have a significant impact on its annual revenue, as well as a decrease of $533 million in operating profit. In the first quarter alone, discontinuing the Yeezy business led to a sales loss of nearly $440 million for Adidas.



According to a press release by the company, this upcoming sale will be the first opportunity for consumers to purchase products since Adidas ended its partnership with YEEZY in October 2022. The available products will include both existing designs and new designs that were started in 2022 for sale this year. The company is also considering additional releases of their existing inventory, although the exact timing for those releases has not been decided yet.



Yeezy shoes are currently being promoted and offered for sale on the Adidas website. To emphasize their commitment to combating discrimination, hate, racism, and antisemitism, the company has added a disclaimer at the bottom of the webpage stating that a portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to support this cause.



Adidas has announced that the proceeds from the sales will be directed towards two organizations, namely the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change.



Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden expressed in a statement on May 19 that the decision to sell the shoes was seen as the most favorable resolution. Gulden highlighted that this approach preserves the integrity of the designs and manufactured shoes, benefits their workforce, resolves inventory issues, and ultimately contributes positively to the communities they operate in.



Adidas has opted to sell the surplus shoes exclusively through its mobile app. These shoes are currently listed for sale on the app, with prices ranging from $70 to $280.



Adidas is facing a class-action lawsuit from shareholders who claim to have suffered financial losses due to the termination of the partnership with Ye. The shareholders allege that Adidas had knowledge of Ye's offensive behavior but failed to disclose this information to investors, resulting in their economic damages. Adidas has strongly denied these allegations and stated that it completely rejects the claims made against the company.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX