

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - SentinelOne, Inc. (S) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$106.87 million, or -$0.37 per share. This compares with -$89.83 million, or -$0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, SentinelOne, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$42.25 million or -$0.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 70.5% to $133.39 million from $78.25 million last year.



SentinelOne, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$106.87 Mln. vs. -$89.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.37 vs. -$0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.17 -Revenue (Q1): $133.39 Mln vs. $78.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $141 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $590-600 million



