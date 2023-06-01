

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.48 billion, or $8.15 per share. This compares with $2.59 billion, or $5.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $4.49 billion or $10.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $8.73 billion from $8.10 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $3.48 Bln. vs. $2.59 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $8.15 vs. $5.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $10.08 -Revenue (Q2): $8.73 Bln vs. $8.10 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.85 Bln



