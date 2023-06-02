Anntoine Marketing and Design: Anntoine Marketing + Design Receives Nine Telly Awards for Creative Excellence

Louisiana agency is recognized for creative excellence in video production; projects honored include promotions for non-profit organizations, local school system

HAMMOND, LA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Among the honorees listed when the Telly Awards revealed its 44th annual winners on May 23, one Louisiana agency featured prominently with a grand total of nine Tellys across various categories. Despite record-breaking competition this year, Hammond-based firm Anntoine Marketing + Design captured two Bronze Awards, five Silver Awards, and two coveted Gold Awards: a Gold in Non-Broadcast General - Social Impact for "Be the Light in a Child's Life," showcasing the mission of Child Advocacy Services, and another Gold in Branded Content Craft - Lighting for "Fire and Ice," a video advertisement for Northshore health spa beon.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards is the world's largest honor for video and television production across all screens. This year's edition of the Tellys, "Breaking Through the Static," received nearly 13,000 entries as prestigious global brands and producers competed alongside independent studios and smaller agencies for distinction.

"We're incredibly proud, even if it feels a little surreal," said Dusty Cooper, Director of Videography at Anntoine Marketing + Design. "We've always committed to doing whatever it takes to bring our clients' message to life in a way that truly honors their story, but to have that collaborative vision recognized at this level, on such a competitive playing field-that doesn't happen every day."

The agency's five Silver Tellys represent exceptional achievement in multiple creative endeavors within the Branded Content category. "Be the Key" for Options, Inc., a non-profit that provides support for adults with developmental disabilities, received a Silver Award in Branded Content General - Social Responsibility, and Tangipahoa Parish School System's "Reading Is An Adventure" won Silver in Branded Content General - Social Impact. Three employee recruitment videos produced for St. Tammany Health System received accolades for creative videography and cinematography, campaign creation, and corporate image, rounding out the Anntoine team's list of Silver Awards.

Anntoine Marketing + Design's outstanding work in branded content also earned the agency two Bronze Tellys. "Life's Moments" for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany secured a Bronze Award in Branded Content General - Business-to-Consumer, while "Heartbeat of the Community" for St. Tammany Health System was recognized with a Bronze Award in Branded Content General - Recruitment.

Jessica Smith, who co-founded Anntoine Marketing + Design in 2015 with business partner Eddie Laviolette, feels that the Anntoine team's embodiment of the same core values serves to elevate the work they produce. "Our slogan is simple: 'Make It Possible.' When we're all united in that mission to deliver outstanding results for our clients no matter what, we believe it absolutely shows in our final product," she explained. "For us, it's a tremendous honor to know that others can see it, too."

Both Gold videos, as well as other industry award-winning work from Anntoine Marketing + Design, can be viewed at https://www.anntoine.com/post/anntoine-marketing-design-receives-nine-telly-awards-for-creative-excellence.

Contact Information

Jessica Smith

Co-Founder

jessica@anntoine.com

(985) 602-0600

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/827031831

SOURCE: Anntoine Marketing + Design

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758816/Anntoine-Marketing-Design-Receives-Nine-Telly-Awards-for-Creative-Excellence