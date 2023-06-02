

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) on Friday issued a recall for a total of 142,522 2015-2019 model year Lincoln MKC vehicles in the United States and United States Federal Territories. The battery monitor sensor in these vehicles may potentially be susceptible to damage, which can cause an electrical shorting, overheating and fire hazard.



On these vehicles, the location of the battery monitor sensor may make the sensor susceptible to damage when the battery or related electrical components are serviced. This may cause an electrical short in the sensor's printed circuit board. If this happens, a lack of fusing in the sensor power circuit may cause the surrounding materials to overheat.



These vehicles will have an in-line fuse added to the battery monitor sensor power circuit to prevent electrical current load, due to shorting, from overheating surrounding material.



The second-largest U.S. automaker said it is aware of 19 potentially related reports of under hood fire, including some reports when the vehicle was parked and off.



Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this recall and is not aware of any accidents or physical injuries related to this issue.



Ford has urged owners of the vehicles involved in the recall to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures while the company supplies Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers with parts and repair instructions to resolve the issue.



