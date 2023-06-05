

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business, said that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has selected GTF engines to power additional A320neo family aircraft. Combined with remaining options, the deal will total up to 146 aircraft.



Pratt & Whitney noted that it will also provide the airline with engine maintenance through a long-term EngineWise Comprehensive service agreement.



LATAM currently operates more than 80 V2500-powered Airbus A320ceo and 16 GTF-powered Airbus A320neo family aircraft.



